Niger Mine Collapse: 20 Casualties, 14 Still Trapped – Police

Twenty people have been confirmed dead from the collapsed mine in the Galkago community in the Shiroro district of Niger state; while fourteen more people are still trapped and awaiting rescue.

This is according to the commissioner of Police Niger State Command Shawulu Danmamman who visited the mine site on Wednesday.

The incident which happened on Monday was believed to have been caused by the torrential rains which softened the soil.

Niger state emergency service agency spokesman Hussaini Ibrahim had said one person was confirmed dead, several others were injured, while 30 persons including the site manager, were trapped as a mining pit collapsed

The police commissioner during his inspection of the mine said that operators of the collapsed mining site operated without regard to safety measures and the welfare of the labourers.

The commissioner was accompanied by the state commissioner of Homeland Security, Bello Muhammad and also the commissioner of solid minerals Garba Auna.

His inspection also revealed no ambulance or equipped medical kits were present in-situ as well as personnel to care for labourers in terms of emergencies.

Danmamman stated that a formal investigation into the accident has commenced.