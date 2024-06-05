Passengers Onboard As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

An Abuja-Kaduna train AK3 derailed on Wednesday at the Asham station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Bimbo Olawumi, the incident occurred at 3:52pm, shortly after the train departed the Kubwa station in the nation’s capital.

She further stated that the derailed part of the train was detached and the train departed the scene of the incident at about 6:54pm and arrived at the Idu station with all passengers on board.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained as well as the number of passengers on board.

Recall that on May 26, 2024, a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna derailed at Jere in Kaduna State.