Peter Obi Condemns Second Niger Bridge Vandalism, Seeks Culprits’ Arrest

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has condemned the vandalisation of the Second Niger Bridge, calling for the arrest of the culprits.

Obi, who was reacting to a video of a man who described how criminals were vandalising the second Niger Bridge, said the vandalisation of the critical infrastructures on the bridge, was capable of causing grievous harm to commuters.

On Tuesday, Obi posted on X (formerly Twitter), describing vandalism as an act of sabotage that must be condemned.

“I like to thank immensely the young man, Lord Zeus, driven by patriotism and courage to raise the alarm on the vandalisation of the second Niger bridge,” he said.

“The viral video of this good Nigerian copiously points out the senseless criminality and vandalism of our collective assets which is capable of causing grievous harm to members of the public if left unchecked.

“He took time to expose how this critical infrastructure of the 2nd Niger Bridge is being vandalised by criminals, thereby causing harm to road users and constituting a security threat to society.

“I share his concerns and that of many patriots over the constant destruction of public property, including vandalising of railway tracks, cutting up of high voltage cables, stealing of aluminium railings on bridges, and so on.

“We must condemn these acts of sabotage and criminality in their totality. Now that this critical issue has, again, been exposed, I urge the government and security agencies to do a follow-up by investigating deeply and bringing to book the perpetrators of such crimes.”

The former Anambra State governor called on the government, to put in place strict disciplinary measures for those who vandalise public assets.

He also called for the installation of reliable surveillance systems, to monitor the security of vital public infrastructure.