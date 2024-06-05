Police Investigate As Landlord Dies During Rent Face-Off With Tenant

The Ogun State Police Command, said it is currently investigating what led to the death of a landlord, Benjamin Apeh, during an argument over unpaid house rent with his tenant, simply identified as Mr. Emmanuel, at Arigbabu village, Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday, said it commenced investigation, after a suspected murder case was reported on Monday at 5:00 p.m. by the daughter of the deceased, Precious Apeh.

She added that the deceased’s daughter hinted to the police, that her father confronted his tenant at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday over unpaid house rent.

The spokesperson said Precious told the police that at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, she heard her father arguing with the tenant in front of their house, where the tenant threatened to “kill” him.

According to her, “During the argument, Apeh collapsed and was rushed to the NNPC Hospital, Mosimi but was later confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“The suspect fled the scene, but efforts are underway to apprehend him.

“Detectives led by SP Temitope Fapohunda visited the scene, took photographs, and further updates will be communicated,” she said.

The PPRO noted that an investigation had begun on the case.

He explained that the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.