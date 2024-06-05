Tinubu Congratulates Kumuyi At 83

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 83rd birthday.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

He said the President rejoices with the cleric and celebrates his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

“The President salutes Pastor Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

“President Tinubu notes the Spiritual Leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ,” the statement said.

It added that the President prays for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.