Aba Killing: House Of Representatives Orders Probe

The House of Representatives has mandated security agencies in the country to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of soldiers by gunmen in Aba, Abia State.

Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Abubakar Yalleman on Wednesday, the House asked its committee on defence to interface with the Armed Forces to ensure a comprehensive investigation to fish out those responsible for the act.

The House also asked the committee to report back to it within four weeks.

Yalleman lamented the needless and gruesome murder of the military personnel who were on peace missions, adding that the act has become a recurring decimal across the country.

According to him, the act of attacking and killing military personnel is often carried out through surprise attacks on military formations including checkpoints, and even those on routine patrols. He said the military personnel were on a peace mission in their service to their fatherland and ensuring the security of lives and property in that area.

He added that the form of attack and killing of military personnel by gunmen in the South East and other parts of Nigeria has the potential to dampen the morale of the Armed Forces, endangering the lives and properties of Nigerians and affecting the insecurity war which has so far recorded some successes.

Yalleman argued that the attacks could also lead to retaliatory moves by the military and cause huge collateral damage to the people.

In his contribution, the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence Babajimi Benson said the attacks on military and security formations are provocative to the Armed Forces, describing them as one of the most priced assets that sacrificed so much in defence of the country.

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick intervention in demanding that those responsible be fished out and brought to justice.

While appreciating the proactive action of the Deputy Speaker in dousing tension and setting up a fund for the families of the affected soldiers, the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy Yusuf Gagdi expressed concern that while the House was advocating measures to end insecurity in the country, those who put their lives on the line to serve the country are being killed by non-state actors.

The military blamed the attack on its troops on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Abia State.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba said the attack took place at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis where troops of Operation Udoka were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.

He said the terrorists who attacked the troops in the surprise assault came in three-tinted Toyota Prado SUVs and others, from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint.

The military also confirmed that six civilians were killed in the crossfire that ensued between the terrorists and the troops.