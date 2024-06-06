Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler’s Wife In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the wife of the paramount Ruler of Ninzo chiefdom, Umar Musa, in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits had earlier abducted a paramount ruler and his wife from his palace at Fadan-Ninzo on Wednesday night along with other residents of the community.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits invaded the palace and started shooting indiscriminately before taking away the traditional ruler and his wife.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, told Channels Television that the kidnapped traditional ruler, later escaped from the custody of the bandits after they abandoned him following the heavy pressure mounted by police operatives who immediately rushed to the area upon the receipt of the distress call.

He, however, said that the police operatives are on the trail of the bandits to rescue the traditional ruler’s wife, and other hostages who are still in their custody.