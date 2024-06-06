Court Fixes June 13 For Ruling On Jurisdiction In Kano Emirate Tussle

A Federal High Court In Kano on Thursday fixed June 13t, 2024 for ruling on the jurisdiction of the fundamental human rights suits on the Kano Emirate.

The court, presided by Justice Abdullahi Liman, also issued a court order restraining the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The suit filed by Aminu Danangudi, who is a kingmaker in the Emirate Council, asked the court to restrain the respondents (including the Kano State Government and the Kano State House of Assembly) from enforcing the repealed law.

The respondents in the case are Kano State Government, Kano State House Of Assembly, Attorney General Of Kano State, Kano Commissioner Of Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services.

The respondents have also presented their case as both counsels await the court’s ruling on whether or not the restraining order on Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano has jurisdiction or not.

The counsel for the applicant, Mohammadu Waziri, said the court sitting would determine whether “the Federal Government has jurisdiction to entertain the case, whether the Federal Government has power to file the case or not,” among other issues.

Counsel for the respondent, Sule Magaji, said, “We have addressed the court in the best way we know. It’s left for the court to adjudicate on it.”

Following the travails of reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and dethronement of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, the Kano Emirship stool remains unoccupied. After the declaration and return of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The June 13 ruling will determine whether or not the Federal High Court has jurisdiction to proceed with the fundamental human rights case, to bring an end to the Emirate tussle in the state.