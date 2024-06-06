Kaduna Assembly Indicts El-Rufai For Alleged Corruption, Recommends Commissioner’s Suspension

The Kaduna State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee probing the financial dealings of the eight years administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai has indicted him and some key members of his cabinet for alleged corruption in the awards of contracts and management of both domestic and foreign loans obtained by his government.

In the report submitted to the House by the chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Henry Danjuma, it said that there was evidence of several cases of corruption in the running of the affairs of the Government, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Kaduna State from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023.

After adopting the report, the house recommended that the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service withdraw the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Account domiciled at Zenith Bank as Security for #20,000,000,000.00 guaranteed in 2023 forthwith and request the bank to refund all monies deducted on account of the purported illegal guarantee together with the accrued interest thereof.

It also recommended that all the commissioners of finance of the state from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation; and that all the accountant generals of the state from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The lawmakers also recommended the suspension of the commissioner of finance Shizzer Bada to allow for proper investigation into the activities of the Ministry from 29th May 2015 to May 29th, 2023.

The House also recommended that El-Rufai breached his oath of office contained in the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended and failed to exercise due discretion in the administration of the state.

It recommended that El-Rufai be referred to anti-corruption agencies for a thorough investigation and necessary prosecution for plunging the state into unwanted, unjustified, and fraudulent domestic and foreign debts, diversion of funds, and money laundering contrary to all extant laws and regulations.

Other recommendations included “That, the Chairmen of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2018 to 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for a thorough investigation. That, the current Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) do step aside to allow for a thorough and proper investigation into the activities of the Board from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023.

“That, the current Executive Secretary of the State Pension Bureau do step aside to allow for proper investigation into the activities of the Bureau from 29th May, 2015 to 29th, May, 2023.

“That, all the Managing Directors of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company Ltd from 29 May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation into their handling of the affairs of the company.

“That, the coordinator of the Kaduna State Government’s Irrigation Programmes for the cultivation of Wheat at Ruwan Sanyi, Kubau Local Government Area in 2016 or thereabout, be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation.

“That, Ms. Dolapo Popoola, the immediate past Managing Director of AlL KAPSCO whose where about is not known, be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for an investigation into her handling of the affairs of the company and the recovery of all government properties in her possession.

“That, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kaduna .. State on Media and Communication from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation on his involvement in the contracts in Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC).”

The house further recommended that all the managing directors of Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA) from 11th October 2017 to November 2021 except for Engineer Amina Ja’afar Ladan who only spent a month in office, be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for an in-depth investigation into their roles in the award and poor execution of contracts during their tenure, while management and senior staff of the agency be redeployed to other relevant ministries and agencies.

It also recommended that all loans (Domestic and Foreign) obtained by the Kaduna State Government between 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023 and found by the committee to have been obtained without due process are not binding on the State and the State Government should henceforth stop honouring all limit, obligations arising from them.

It also directed some contractors to refund to the Kaduna State Government a total sum of N36,351,126,811.65 being monies paid for work either not done, overpayment, or diversion.

The House also indicted El-Rufai ‘s former senior Adviser – Counsellor, Jimmy Lawal who was saddled with the coordination of the activities of government ministries and agencies albeit without any constitutional role, for abusing the trust bestowed on him.

The House alleged that Lawal used the opportunity to introduce dubious companies to which he secured the award of several contracts at outrageous amounts and which contracts were abandoned after payment of substantial contractual sums, and diversion of funds meant for execution of projects, and therefore referred him to the relevant law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation and necessary action.