Gridlock As Flood Takes Over Long Bridge On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The long bridge on the Warewa axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been taken over by flood, causing a traffic jam on the road.

The flood was caused by the heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon, which made the road almost impassable.

Though vehicles are still managing to swim through the flood, the discomfort to commuters can only be imagined.

The rain which started around 2pm on Thursday is yet to stop as of 8pm, with many houses around the area already getting submerged.