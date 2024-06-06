I remain A Committed Labour Party Member, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has restated his commitment and loyalty to the party.

Obi said he is moved to clear the air following questions about his membership of the Labour Party after he criticized the decision by the leadership of the party to appoint directors to coordinate the affairs of the ‘Obidient Movement’ within the party.

He had in statement on Wednesday said that the ‘Obidient Movement’ is not directorate of any particular political party.

In a statement he posted on his X handle on Thursday, Obi said he is a loyal party member working closely with the leaders to reconcile disgruntled members to the party.

“I have just been confronted by a Journalist at Abuja airport wanting to know if my statement on Obidient Movement yesterday is a signal of my leaving the Labour Party.

“For the attention of all those holding such an impression and for the general public, I remain a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party.

“Indeed as a Leader of the party, my aspiration, and desire working closely with other Leaders is to reconcile our valued members, and partner with like minds, and parties all over the country to build a strong and better Party that will catalyze and commence the rebuilding of a new Nigeria.

“My statement yesterday was intended to clarify some issues that are of concern to our teeming supporters some of whom are not members of any political party but are desirous for a new Nigeria. Our goal and aspirations remain that a new Nigeria is POssible,” the statement read.