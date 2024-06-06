Kano State Government Issues Quit Notices To Public Park Occupants

The Kano State Government has issued quit notices to businesses occupying all public parks and gardens in the state.

The move aims to reclaim these spaces for public use, fostering relaxation and ecological balance.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in commemoration of World Environment Day, the State Commissioner for Environment, Nasir Garo, emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“We have already served most of the occupants quit notice except those that petrol filling stations have been built on,” Garo stated.

The commissioner highlighted the government’s commitment, to improving air quality and enhancing the ecosystem.

“We are trying to improve on the quality of air in our environment as well as improving the ecosystem, hence the need to ensure the recovery of these entities,” he added.

In addition to reclaiming public parks, the Kano State Government has also embarked on an ambitious tree-planting campaign.

“KNSG is planning to plant more than 3,000,000 seedlings in collaboration with relevant stakeholders like ACReSAL, NGOs, individuals, and the organized private sector,” Garo said.

This initiative is part of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, a six-year collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government. It aims to address the critical challenges of desertification control and landscape management across Nigeria’s 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, “Land Restoration, Stopping Desertification, and Building Drought Resilience,” Garo noted the state’s efforts to recover 10,000 hectares of degraded land for agricultural use.

“The state government, in collaboration with the ACReSAL Project and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, is working towards recovering about 10,000 degraded land in Kano,” he said.

The commissioner also highlighted several achievements of the current administration in environmental management. These include the establishment of a state-of-the-art soil and water laboratory at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, drainage clearance to prevent flooding, and ongoing erosion control measures.

Moreover, Garo praised the partnership between the Kano State Government and the National Great Green Wall project, which focuses on community tree nurseries and plantations.

“Funds and lands are put together for the establishment of community tree nurseries and plantations in the state,” he noted.

Garo reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to environmental sustainability, and improving the welfare of Kano State residents.

“The welfare of ministry personnel and the enhancement of working conditions are also priorities, with repairs and renovations being carried out at the ministry headquarters,” he said.