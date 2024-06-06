Nation Cannot Coexist Peacefully Without Administration Of Justice — NBA

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Yakubu Maikyau, has asserted that the administration of justice, is the fundamental prerequisite for maintaining harmonious relationships among citizens, and ensuring the very existence of a nation.

He asserted at the 2024 NBA SLP annual conference held in Kano, the first of its kind to be hosted in the North.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Administration of Justice in Nigeria: Challenges and Reforms,” Barrister Maikyau emphasised, “You can see by the theme of the conference, it is about the administration of justice, the challenges, and the reforms.” He underscored the necessity of justice in all aspects of governance and daily life, adding, “Justice is what would guarantee our harmonious coexistence as a people and even the existence of the country itself.”

Barrister Maikyau highlighted the continuous relevance of justice, stating that the administration of justice, should be a part of citizens’ consciousness at all levels.

He further remarked, “When we agree to do justice in everything that we are doing, it would aggregate into the development of peace in our nation.”

Representing Governor Abba Yusuf, Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Baffar Bichi, reiterated the importance of the justice system, describing it as “the cornerstone of any function of any society.”

Governor Yusuf stressed, “Administration of equal justice without fear or favour is the platform upon which the rights of citizens are protected. Hence, the need to ensure that this is upheld.”

He acknowledged the significant challenges facing Nigeria’s justice system, which he noted are “hindering trust and confidence in the judiciary.”

In his keynote address, President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice Benedict Bakwaph, warned that the Nigerian judiciary must adapt to the changing demands of globalisation and technological advancements.

“Unless the Nigerian judiciary transmogrifies as the dictates of globalization, information technology, development, etc. impact on national laws, we may find ourselves left out of the scheme of things,” he said.

Justice Bakwaph criticised the current state of the judiciary, citing an example by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who described the Nigerian judiciary as “pathetic, too slow, and often on the side of crooks rather than on the side of government or the innocent.”

He also touched on the issue of politicians undermining the judiciary, mentioning that some have stated they will not obey court orders until the Supreme Court intervenes. “This attitude undermines lower courts and the appellate process,” he noted.

Justice Bakwaph emphasised the need to address the issues plaguing the judiciary, including judicial bashing and the numerous petitions against judges, which he claimed have led to “defensive adjudication” in the country.

The conference focused on examining these challenges and discussing potential reforms to improve the administration of justice in Nigeria, ensuring it is dispensed fairly and efficiently to all citizens