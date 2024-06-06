Sanwo-Olu Awards N10m To LASU Best-Graduating Student

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has awarded ₦10 million to the best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Olaniyi Olawale.

Olawale, who finished from the Accounting department, graduated with a CGPA of 4.98.

Sanwo-olu made the announcement at the 27th Convocation of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

The event featured the award of Academic and Professional Doctorate degrees and conferment of ranks of distinguished Professor and Emeritus Professor.

The governor, who is also a visitor to the Institution, hailed the institution for living up to the expectations of the founding fathers and acknowledged its resilience, ability to produce quality graduates to meet the manpower needs of the Country.