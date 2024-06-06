Senate Asks Tinubu To Review Strategies To Combat Banditry

The Senate has asked President Bola Tinubu to review strategies of security agencies and establish a task force to investigate implication of bandit negotiation.

The Senate adopted this resolution on Wednesday after a motion moved by Senator Nasiru Zangon on the urgent need to review security approach in addressing bandit attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi states in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country as well as in some North Central states in Nigeria.

The lawmakers also resolved that the Federal Government reintroduce patrol spots across states, to deter bandit incursions.

During an extensive debate on the matter, which has consistently been on the frontburner in the upper chamber, some lawmakers like Senator Aminu Tambuwal canvassed that a state of emergency be declared in regions that have become terror hotspots.

Other lawmakers like Senator Abdul Ningi noted that security agencies are either ill-equipped, afraid or incompetent to handle the bandits he said are between 5,000 and 10,000 in number.

He categorically suggested that the President dictate a specific consequence and timeline to the appointed security chiefs, within which to tackle the bandits, if manifest results are expected.