Senate Confirms Emomotimi Agama As SEC DG

The Senate has confirmed Emomotimi John Agama from Bayelsa State as the Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Three other persons were equally confirmed by the Senate as full time commissioners including.

They include Samiya Hassan Usman from Kano State; Abimbola Oyebola Ajomale from Ogun State as well as Frana Chukwuogor from Enugu State.

The confirmation follows the adoption of a report by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Osita Izunaso, during plenary on Thursday.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who announced the confirmations, affirmed that the appointees were eminently qualified for their positions as they ascertained during the screening exercise.