Shutting National Grid Amounts To Treasonable Felony, SGF Scolds Labour

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has asked members of the Organised Labour to be more circumspect in their demands over national minimum wage and the restoration of old electricity tariff.

Addressing the National Executive Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, Akume said the shutdown of the National Grid by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) amounted to treasonable felony.

The SGF, who reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to improve the welfare of Nigerians, lamented the loss of revenue by the Federal Government due to the action of the Organised Labour.

The Senate had also expressed worry over the implications of the shutdown of the National Grid and disruption of hajj flights, among other actions taken by the Organised Labour during the nationwide strike for a new minimum wage.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had on Tuesday, said that shutting down the grid was tantamount to economic sabotage rather than an agitation.

Labour shut down the National Grid on Monday and restored it on Tuesday after it relaxed its industrial action to press home demands for new minimum wage.