30 Feared Dead, Others Injured As Bandits Attack Two Katsina LGAs

Thirty people are feared dead following a fresh multiple attacks by armed bandits on several villages in Dutsinma and Safana LGAs of Katsina State.

Dutsinma and Safana are two of the frontline LGAs where activities of bandits have been on the increase despite huge security agencies and government interventions to decimate insurgency in the areas.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television Correspondent on a telephone call on Friday that, the affected villages, thirteen in number, were attacked in the evening hours of Tuesday 4th June, 2024.

They identified the villages as Dogon Ruwa, Sabon Gari Unguwar Banza, Tashar Kawai Mai Zurfi, Sanawar Kurecen Dutsi, Unguwar Bera, Kurecin Kulawa, Larabar Tashar Mangoro, Sabaru, Ashata, Unguwar Ido, Kanbiri, Kunamawar Mai Awaki and Kunamawar ‘Yargandu.

READ ALSO: FG May Relocate Ikoyi Prison, Others, Says Interior Minister

The eyewitnesses further revealed that the multiple attacks frightened most of the residents, who have now migrated to safer communities and areas like Dutsinma.

“As I am talking to you now, even yesterday, we learned that the hoodlums carried out another attack on several other vulnerable villages such as Lezumawa, ‘Yar Kuka, Rimi and Dogon Ruwa villages,” the source who craved anonymity said.

When contacted, the police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident that took place in Dutsinma LGA. He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent for the details surrounding the Safana LGA’s incident.

“Yes is true, but I don’t have the details of the Safana LGA’s incident, I will get back to you shortly please,” he promised.