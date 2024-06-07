Gov Bala Signs Three Executive Order On Unfair Trade Practices, Illegal Deforestation

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has signed three executive orders aimed at protecting consumers, the environment, and public infrastructure.

The first, Executive Order No. 2 of 2024 focuses on community & environmental protection, public safety & security, and the prohibition of deforestation in Bauchi state. The order was designed to curb the growing problem of illegal tree felling in the region.

While appending his signature on the executive orders. he said:

“This aspect of security and environmental protection is key especially the aspect that is impinging on our security, and of course, our biodiversity that is further aggravating the deploration of our environment by charcoal sellers, bush burners, fellers of tree with a lot of impunity and connivance between our forestry officers, local authorities and various levels of leadership. The law is providing for prosecution and it is going to be implemented without let or hindrance.”

Bauchi State Executive Order No. 2 of 2024, mandates the adoption of a unified system of weights and measures across the state. This measure is intended to protect consumers from the proliferation of inconsistent and potentially deceptive practices by traders.

Governor Mohammed said: ‘It is part of our responsibility of leadership. We have different measures (‘mudu’) that are being used in our markets and our people are being cheated. They are of different sizes and they cost the same.”

He insisted that one acceptable measure will be introduced, and it will be distributed to all the local government areas, towns and villages and anyone found using the old measure will be prosecuted because it is shortchanging the people.

The Bauchi state executive order no. 3 of 2024, bans the issuance of permits for the construction of illegal structures along road corridors, green areas, rights-of-way, utility areas, or setbacks within the state.

“Our road corridors have been encroached with impunity and it has security and environmental implications. some of those shanties according to our security situation are used by bandits, thugs, terrorists etc. who make it a home.

He promised to provide alternative places for the traders.

The governor also vowed to prosecute any individuals or businesses found to violate the new orders.