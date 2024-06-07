‘IPOB Is Not A Terrorist Organisation’- Kanu’s Legal Team Insists, Obtains Court Order

The legal team for the embattled leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has issued a stern warning to the public, organisations, media houses and government, to stop referring to the group as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement signed on his behalf by Aloy Ejimakor, Esq., on Friday, explained that the team was under firm instructions from Kanu, to issue the final warning to all persons and institutions still referring to IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

The team threatened to sue anyone found contravening the court order.

“Henceforth, any further reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization will be met and countervailed with a muscular litigation and other lawful measures, regardless of who the entity is.

“This is because there is a subsisting Judgment of a competent High Court in Nigeria (attached herewith) which ruled that IPOB’s proscription/declaration as a terrorist group by Buhari is illegal, discriminatory and unconstitutional,” the statement read in part, insisting that compliance with the Judgment strictly demands that IPOB, should no longer be referred to as a terrorist organisation.

“Additionally, those calling IPOB a terrorist organization have not adduced a scintilla of evidence that IPOB has ever engaged in any terrorist activity.

“This is underscored by the verifiable fact that since the so-called proscription of IPOB in 2017, no single alleged IPOB member has been convicted of any terrorist act, despite thousands of arrests, abductions, horrendous torture, false flags and extrajudicial killings levied against its alleged members,” it wrote.

Accordingly, the team demanded that the “general public, Presidency, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police and any erring media houses”, should forthwith cease from attaching such defamatory and prejudicial label to IPOB.

See attached court order;