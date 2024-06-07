JUST IN: Tripartite Committee On New Minimum Wage Meets In Abuja

The tripartite committee meeting for a new national minimum wage is underway.

The meeting, which is the fifth since the suspension of the industrial action by organised labour, is holding behind closed doors at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Some prominent members of the committee are in attendance including the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); the Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma; a representative of the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission; the Minister of Finance Wale Edun as well as the Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu.

When the meeting was held on Thursday, members of the committee gave assurances that a figure may be announced on Friday.

Recall that the organised labour had suspended their industrial action for one week, to enable the committee to finalise their negotiation and come up with a figure, that would be sent to the National Assembly.