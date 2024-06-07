Niger Collapsed Mine: FG Vows To Enforce Miners Insurance

The Federal Government has said that henceforth mining companies will be mandated to provide insurance cover for all mine workers to secure them in the event of accident.

The minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, stated this during a condolence visit to the government and people of Niger State over the mining pit collapse which trapped mine workers in Galkago community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The Minister was received by the governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, in his office.

The Minister announced that the government will no longer approve any mining license that does not show concrete remediation plan of mine site and a rejigging of the environmental impact assessment procedures for issuance of mining license.

Governor Bago attributed the high level of insecurity in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Area of the state to the abundant deposits of mineral resources while calling for census of the licensed miners. He was also specific about regulating harmful mining practices.

The governor also took the minister to the IBB Specialist Hospital where some of the rescued victims are receiving treatment after he met with the traditional leaders from the community at government house.

Recall that a mining pit collapsed on Monday trapping at least 30 persons according to the state emergency management agency.

Five days after, rescue operations is still ongoing and it is made worst due to constant rainfall and insecurity around the general mining area.