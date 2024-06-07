Nigeria Vs South Africa: Gov Eno Procures All Match Tickets For Fans

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has bought all match tickets for distribution to fans for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The state’s commissioner for Youth Development and Sports Monday Uko said this in a Thursday statement, urging fans to troop out and support the Super Eagles.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria Comes First,’ Finidi Demands Commitment From Super Eagles’ Top Stars

“Governor Umo Eno, a frontline supporter of the Super Eagles, therefore urges the people to come out in vast numbers to cheer the Super Eagles to victory, while also appealing for orderly conduct and a showcase of the renowned hospitality of Akwa Ibom people to our visitors,” the commissioner said.

“The Governor wishes the Super Eagles a resounding victory and looks forward to a thrilling match.”

Nigeria take on the Bafana Bafana later this evening, seeking to revive their World Cup campaign after drawing their first two matches.

The match begins at 8:00 pm (WAT/Nigeria time).