NUC Raises Alarm Over Insecurity In Nigerian Universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has raised the alarm over cases of security threats on campuses of Nigerian universities.

NUC Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr Biodun Saliu, raised the alarm while delivering the 7th Annual Registry lecture held at the Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin, Ondo State.

Speaking on the theme “The Nigerian University System and its Many Challenges: The Way Forward”, Saliu stated that the prevailing insecurity in the country is an emerging challenge in the nation’s university system.

He noted that there have been a reported cases of security threats on campuses of Nigerian Universities.

“A number of Nigerian Universities have experienced so many cases of kidnap and abduction of members of the university community.

“Unfortunately, some academic staff and students have died in the process while others are still missing.

“A few incidences of kidnapping have also been reported in some universities in the North and in virtually all parts of the country.

“The rising insecurity in the country, which also affects our universities, is hindering teaching and research activities and undoubtedly the general well-being of the institution.”

Saliu equally listed some of the challenges faced by the Nigerian university system to include inadequate funding, infrastructural deficit, staffing deficit including brain drain syndrome, poor remuneration, inability to prioritize curriculum re- engineering and relevance, governance and administrative issues.

Others according to him include poor research and development, weak university-industry linkages and collaborations, undue interference by some professional bodies, unstable academic calendar, inadequate access, proliferation of illegal degree-awarding institution, weak National Universities Commission laws and disregard to National Universities Commission regulations.

The Deputy Executive Secretary, however, said that these challenges as tough as they may appear are not insurmountable.

He called for improved funding, strengthening of the National Universities Commission by law, timely curriculum re-engineering and review, and timely reviews of quality assurance instruments by the National Universities Commission and strategic planning to set priorities.

He said that “there should be improved budgetary allocation and release to public universities and improved subvention for private universities by their owners, private university owners should stop seeing their universities as profit making ventures for at least the first 10 years of their commencement of academic activities.

According to him “more qualified academic staff should be employed in the universities based on areas of needs, provision of more infrastructural facilities in all the higher institutions, expansion of access to university education and improved content delivery of programmes through the utilization of ICT enabled blended learning.