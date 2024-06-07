Onuachu Starts Ahead Of Boniface In Super Eagles Clash Against South Africa

Southampton striker, Paul Onuachu gets the nod from Super Eagles coach Finidi George in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo.

Victor Boniface will have to make do as a substitute despite an impressive season with German Bundesliga champions Bayern Leverkusen.

Similarly, Wilfred Ndidi returns to the heart of midfield for Nigeria, while Kelechi Iheanacho also starts behind Onauchu.

#SuperEagles Team News in

🟢⚪️ 🪨 Tanimu and Semi at the back

⚡️ Captain Ndidi in the middle

🙌🏽 Lookman & Onuachu lead the line #SoarSuperEagles #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/nlEPp8uozZ Advertisement — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 7, 2024

Nigeria drew their first two games in the qualification race and are now in fourth on the Group C log after the Benin Republic defeated Rwanda in their third match on Thursday.

The Super Eagles spokesman Promise Efoghe said the clash is a chance for the team to make amends in the race to the football field

While Rwanda top the group with four points, the same as the Cheetahs who are second, Nigeria has a chance to leapfrog the leaders if they beat South Africa on Friday, a feat Efoghe believes is possible.

“The Super Eagles will not go into this game overconfident. They will play a bit cautiously. But one thing that is very important for them is to ensure that they get back the confidence of Nigerians knowing very well that the start of the qualifying campaign has not been very smooth. Two games, two draws. That’s not where the Super Eagles should be – currently number four on the table behind the Benin Republic, Rwanda, and South Africa themselves,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“But there’s always a second chance and tonight’s game will provide a second chance for the Super Eagles. All they need to do is to get a maximum point and they shoot to the top of the table. I’ve always said on programmes that these boys are ready to catch up with the rest of the group and not just catch up, but overtake them.”