Otti Raises Bounty On Killers Of Soldiers To N30m

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has raised the N25 million bounty placed on the killers of five soldiers in Obikabia Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the state to N30 million.

He made the pledge during the meeting which had the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hasan Abubakar, the Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General O.O. Diya, and other top military officers at his country home in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday.

Governor Otti said Abia State under his watch is a no go area for terrorist, killers, kidnappers and other criminals.

While appreciating the unwavering commitment of security operatives in fighting crimes, the governor said the increase in the bounty was made available by an addition of N5 million by an indigene of the state based in the U.S.A.

Earlier the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hasan Abubakar, said the Nigeria Air Force seeks to explore opportunities and collaboration with Abia State, promising to continue to synergize with other security agencies to ensure the security of life and property in the country.

The Abia State Government had last week placed a N25m bounty on the killers of five soldiers in the Aba area of the state and also condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja over the incident.

Gunmen on Thursday last week stormed the military unit at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area, and also burnt the unit as well as a patrol van parked in the unit. Some soldiers were alleged to have escaped the attack by the gunmen.