Rivers Govt Approves N19.5bn For Reconstruction Of Demolished Assembly Chambers

The Rivers State Government has approved the sum of N19.5 billion for the reconstruction of the State Assembly Chambers that was demolished by the government in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

The approval was given in the State Executive Council Meeting held on Friday evening at the government house in Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Special Projects, Dr Rowland Obed-Whyte, said the contract was awarded to Monier Construction Company Nigeria Limited (MCC) at the cost of N19, 566, 621, 284. 24 Kobo.

He said the projected will be completee in 9 Months.

He said the new Assembly Complex is made up of about 34 en suite offices on a two storey building with elevator, gallery, meeting rooms and conference hall.

He added that the specification of the project includes the renovation and refurbishing of some other structures within the House of Assembly Complex that were not pulled down.

Obed-Whyte explained that by the time the work on the Rivers State House of Assembly building is completed, it will turn out to be one of the best Assembly complexes in the country.

The approval for the reconstruction of the demolished Assembly chambers is part of the far reaching consideration of the State Executive Council on Friday.

Other proposals which also got the approval of the government are the renovation and upgrade of four zonal hospitals, among other health care infrastructure in the state and the construction of Kalaibiama/Epellema road and bridge in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The four Zonal Hospitals are located in Ahoada Town in Ahead East Local Government Area, Degema Town in Degema Local Government, Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government and Bori Town in Khana Local Government Area.

The other healthcare infrastructure projects are the renovation of Bonny General Hospital; renovation and upgrade of Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumuigbo; as well as construction of new General Hospital at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The hospitals projects are awarded at the cost of N26,350,310, 714.88, while the Kalaibiama-Epellema road and bridge in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area will cost N29,035,907,233.76.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, said the ministry requested for the approval of the cancellation and termination of all existing contracts for the Zonal Hospitals in the State, and the re-awarding of fresh contracts that will enable completion of the projects, including the renovation of the Bonny General Hospital.

She said, “We are thankful to the Rivers State Executive Council that the various decisions sought and prayers that were made by the Rivers State Ministry of Health for the approval of the termination of the contracts for completion of the Zonal Hospitals at Ahoada, Bori, Degema and Omoku, and the re-award of fresh contracts for their completion were approved.

“That the request to the State Executive Council for the approval of the award of these contracts in total summed up to N26, 350, 310, 714. 88k that was approved for the completion of those Zonal Hospitals, the renovation of Bonny General Hospital and the upgrade of the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital.

“This also included the construction of a new General Hospital at Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, which were not among those initially awarded for renovation.”

She said the new contractors would be mobilized to site so that they can commence construction work on those separate projects in the health sector in order to advance healthcare delivery in the State.