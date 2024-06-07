×

[VIDEO] Insecurity: Why Nigerians Should Avoid Paying Ransom – Sen Yar’Adua

According to Yar'Adua who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, citizens should trust the government to do their job even though abductoins of loved ones can cause panic.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated June 7, 2024
Twitter
Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Friday, June 7th, 2024.

 

Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua has asked Nigerians to stop paying ransom to abductors, saying it fuels criminality. 

The lawmaker representing Katsina Central said this on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. 

According to Yar’Adua who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, citizens should trust the government to do their job even though abductoins of loved ones can cause panic.

READ ALSO: Senate Asks Tinubu To Review Strategies To Combat Banditry

Watch the interview below: 

More Stories