[VIDEO] Insecurity: Why Nigerians Should Avoid Paying Ransom – Sen Yar’Adua

Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua has asked Nigerians to stop paying ransom to abductors, saying it fuels criminality.

The lawmaker representing Katsina Central said this on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to Yar’Adua who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, citizens should trust the government to do their job even though abductoins of loved ones can cause panic.

READ ALSO: Senate Asks Tinubu To Review Strategies To Combat Banditry

Watch the interview below: