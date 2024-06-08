Kebbi Announces Date For LG Poll

Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has announced the date for the conduct of local government elections for chairmanship and councillorship in the 21 local government areas of the state.

A statement from the State Electoral Commission headquarters signed by its Chairman, Aliyu Muhammad Mera, in Birnin Kebbi, indicated that the elections would hold on 31st August 2024 for the contest of seats for the 21 local government chairmen and 225 councillors throughout the state.

The commission announced that nomination forms, contacts and all other relevant documents concerning the elections could be obtained from the Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

KESIEC also solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and the public to conduct of free, fair, credible and acceptable local government elections in the state.