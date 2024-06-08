×

Macron Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Attack On Danish PM

Frederiksen was "hit" on Friday by a man in a Copenhagen square, her office said. EU chiefs quickly condemned the attack.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated June 8, 2024
Twitter
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with New Caledonia's elected officials and local representatives at the French High Commissioner Louis Le Franc's residence in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on May 23, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced the “unacceptable” attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was hit by a man in Copenhagen.

“The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable,” Macron posted on X (former Twitter).

“I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery,” he added.

Frederiksen was “hit” on Friday by a man in a Copenhagen square, her office said. EU chiefs quickly condemned the attack.

Police said the suspect would appear in court on Saturday.

The incident comes after a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany for  this week’s EU elections.

AFP

More Stories