Macron Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Attack On Danish PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced the “unacceptable” attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was hit by a man in Copenhagen.

“The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable,” Macron posted on X (former Twitter).

“I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery,” he added.

Frederiksen was “hit” on Friday by a man in a Copenhagen square, her office said. EU chiefs quickly condemned the attack.

Police said the suspect would appear in court on Saturday.

The incident comes after a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany for this week’s EU elections.

AFP