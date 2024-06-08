Three Bandits Killed In Katsina, Victims Rescued

The Katsina State Police Command said it has thwarted a kidnapping attempt, rescued all kidnapped victims mostly women, and neutralised three suspected notorious bandits.

The spokesman for the Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Saturday, noted that information was received on Friday at about 19:23 hrs, at the Sabuwa Divisional Police Headquarters, that armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, attacked Duya village, Maibakko ward in Sabuwa Local Government Area and kidnapped several women.

He said upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Sabuwa Divisional Headquarters, CSP Aliyu Mustapha, in collaboration with members of the vigilante, mobilised a team of operatives to the scene.

READ ALSO: 30 Feared Dead, Others Injured As Bandits Attack Two Katsina LGAs

“Upon noticing the presence of the team, the bandits opened fire on the team, to which the team responded gallantly and successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt and rescued all the kidnapped victims,” the statement read.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the bodies of three neutralised suspected bandits were recovered from the scene.”

The State Police Commissioner, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the operatives for their exceptional display of bravery and gallantry, reiterated the Command’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the good people of the state.

Earlier Saturday morning, unconfirmed reports showed that the body of three persons killed yesterday night by some suspected bandits at Kachilo village in Dandume LGA of the state were laid to rest amidst tears according to Islamic rites.

It was gathered that the hoodlums abducted an unspecified number of persons to the forest.