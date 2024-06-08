VIDEO: Many Nigerians Now Liquidate Their Assets To Relocate — Alibaba

Public affairs commentator and media entrepreneur, Atunyota Akpobome popularly known as Alibaba, says many Nigerians are now liquidating their investments in the country to relocate abroad.

The ace comedian, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise breakfast programme on Saturday, said many people in the entertainment industry have left the country in the migration phenomenon known as ‘Japa’.

“But many people are liquidating investments and travelling,” Alibaba lamented.

“So, you found out that people are now dipping their hands into savings, if there were any, and trying to manage their resources.

“Also, between January and now, out of 10 people that I said, ‘they would not Japa’, you just hear somebody call you later and say, ‘Oh, you know, I’ve not been around’.

“And you say, okay, ‘when are you coming back?’ And they say they’re not coming back.

“I know about four comedians who have travelled and many more in entertainment who have travelled.”

Watch full video: