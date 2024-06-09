APC Clears Local Govt Polls In Yobe

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 17 chairmanship seats and 178 councillor positions in the just concluded local government elections.

Announcing the winners after the collation of all results, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Mamman Mohammed, explained that other political parties participated but could not win at any level.

The state electoral umpire is expected to present certificates of return to the winners while their swearing-in by Governor Mai Mala Buni would be at a later date.

Governor Buni had while voting at his home town said his concept when he came on board in 2019 as governor was to give Local Government Areas autonomy, saying he does not oppose the federal government’s plan to grant autonomy to local government areas.

“I am not opposed to local government autonomy. When I came on board in 2019, my concept was to give autonomy to the local government. Unfortunately, about 6 out of the 17 local government areas can’t even pay their salaries, so the wisdom behind this joint account complements the efforts of the local governments with the state,” he said.

The election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere unlike in the past when voters go to exercise their civic rights amidst threats of the Boko Haram insurgency.