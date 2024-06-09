Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

The parish priest of Saint Thomas Catholic Church, Zaman Dabo community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh, has been kidnapped by bandits.

He was said to have been abducted by the bandits in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a statement by the Vicar General of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Kazah, solicited prayers for the immediate and safe release of the abducted priest.

“While we solicit fervent prayers for his urgent and safe release, we equally condemn this act of incessant kidnappings for ransom of innocent and defenceless citizens of our communities, and we call upon the government to horn its security intelligence as we approach the celebration of Sallah.

“As we work with security operatives for his quick release, we wish to call on all to stay away from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure that Fr comes back to us safe and sound.

“Through the intercessions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Priests and Religious, may Jesus the crucified hearken to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and every other abducted person,” the statement read in part.