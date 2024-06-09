NDLEA Intercepts Codeine Shipment From India, US And UK-Bound Opioids In Ladies’ Hair

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have again intercepted another consignment of 175,000 bottles of opioid imported from India.

The is coming barely a week after seizing a shipment of 175,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup at the Port Harcourt Ports complex in Onne, Rivers state.

The two seizures, according to a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, followed earlier intelligence, which made the Agency request that the shipment be stepped down for 100 percent examination.

He said the latest seizure of 875 cartons of codeine containing 175,000 bottles and weighing 26,250kg, was made on Friday 7th June 2024 during a joint examination by NDLEA, Customs Service and other security agencies.

The container marked HASU 4787890 from India was en route C to C bonded terminal in Enugu, according to the agency.

Babafemi said that NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) also on Wednesday 5th June intercepted five different parcels containing illicit drugs concealed in ladies’ clothes and synthetic hair going to the United States and United Kingdom.

He disclosed that some of the seized drugs include 620 ampoules of pentazocine injection, promethazine and other opioids, adding that the drug consignments were seized at a courier firm in Lagos.

The statement further narrated, “In Kebbi state, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kalgo-Birnin Kebbi road on Saturday 8th June arrested a 32-year-old Nigerien, Hassan Mummuni with 4,000 pills of diazepam and 1.250kg cannabis, concealed in four pesticide tanks, while operatives in Gombe state same day arrested Ibrahim Abubakar (aka Alhajiji) at Herwagana, with 6,740 pills of tramadol and 20,000 tablets of diazepam.

“Not less than 1,098 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from a suspect, Onyekachi ThankGod Iwula, 42, following his arrest in a commercial bus at Aloma junction, Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA, Benue state.

“In Bauchi state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Ningi-Kano road on Wednesday 5th June arrested a 20-year-old lady, Hasana Usman, with 25 blocks of cannabis sativa that weighed 28.2kg, while their counterparts in Yobe state nabbed Ali Mohammed, 42, along Kano-Potiskum road, with 19,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in a black sack and the suspect’s travelling bag.

“In Oyo state, 57-year-old Oladimeji Samson was arrested in a commercial bus at the Ibadan end, of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 79 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing of 44.4kg and 48 grams of ecstasy, all concealed in the engine compartment under the driver’s seat of the bus.

“Not less than 17,980 pills of tramadol and other opioids were seized from a suspect, Ali Isiaka Mohammed, 36, following his arrest at Ganaja village, Lokoja LGA, Kogi state, while the duo of Blessing Samuel, 35, and Unnanchi Mike, 34, were arrested with 804 bottles of codeine syrup at Narayi, Kaduna state.

“Also in Kaduna, Tijjani Umar, 37, and Yahaya Suleman, 35, were arrested with 33.9 kilograms of cannabis sativa at Lafiya area, Kudan local government area of the state.

“At least, nine suspects including Salisu Sanda, 48, and James Andrew, 25, were arrested by NDLEA operatives during a raid at Toaabora hills area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday 8th June with a total of 83.01kg cannabis recovered from them.

“With the same drive, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA enlightenment lecture for students and teachers of Dibal Progressive Academy, Kano; students of Muslim Comprehensive High School, Saki, Oyo state; students and staff of St.

“David Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun state; students of Wisdom Rules College, Ukpakiri, Abia state; traditional rulers and community leaders in Ilorin, Kwara state as well as a WADA advocacy visit to the Cross River state governor, Senator Bassey Otu.

“While commending the officers and men of PHPC, Gombe, Benue, Kogi, Kaduna, Oyo, Yobe, Bauchi, Kebbi and FCT Commands as well as those of DOGI for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitization activities while he charged them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the zeal and tempo.”