NPFL 24: Enyimba, Rangers Release Lineups For Oriental Derby

Rangers have named their lineup for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game against Enyimba in Enugu.

Both teams square off in the Oriental Derby, which is a title decider, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu State this evening.

Ani Ozoemena remains in goal for Enyimba while Alade Balogun, Eze Ekwutoziam, Chijioke Mbaoma, Daniel Daga, Pascal Eze, and Ikenna Cooper made the starting lineup for Enyimba.

Others are Chibuike Nwaiwu, Imo Obot, Ekene Awazie and Uwana Asuquo.

Rangers’ starting berth for the game includes the following: