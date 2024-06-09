Police Arrest Two Suspected Bandits In Kaduna, Recover AK-47 Rifle, Motorcycle

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested two suspected bandits in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, the police operatives from Tudun Wada division, Zaria, while conducting a routine patrol near the Agoro Level Crossing area, intercepted a suspect identified as Babangida Sani, a 37-year-old man from Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State.

The police said the man was traveling from Jos to Faskari and had boarded a commercial motorcycle en route the Flyover Garage before he was intercepted.

During searching, the police operatives discovered an AK-47 rifle in the suspect’s possession. The motorcycle driver, upon witnessing the search, fled the scene but was promptly arrested and taken into custody by the police.

In the same vein, operatives of the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the SCID, acting on actionable intelligence, on Tuesday, June 4th, recovered two abandoned vehicles, a Toyota Matrix (Reg No: DKA 321 TT) and a Toyota Camry LE (Reg No: KGK 114 AA), in Mogadishu, Kaduna.

The following day, on June 5, 2024, at about 1215 hours, a white Toyota Hilux van (Reg No: GWA 845 CY), reported stolen from Karji Junction, was also recovered at Yazid Hotel on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

Further investigations by the police led to the arrest of three suspects: Sa’ad Abdullahi, Salihu Musa, and Usman Zubairu Ganu, all from Zamfara State.

They were found in possession of two additional vehicles, a Honda Accord (Reg No: RBC 143 MQ) and a Mercedes Benz (Reg No: BKD 137 SB), also suspected to be stolen.