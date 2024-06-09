Rangers Vs Enyimba: Fans Invade Pitch, Match Abandoned After Late Penalty Call

The Rangers vs Enyimba game has been abandoned following a late penalty call in favour of the Flying Antelopes in a Week 35 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match.

Sunday’s game tagged the Oriental Derby was a title decider with Rangers topping the league standings (60 points) and Enyimba trailing them by two points.

Fans had trooped out en masse for the fiercely contested encounter and all was going well. However, with the game tied goalless, the referee pointed to the spot late in the game, awarding Rangers a penalty.

That decision did not go well with Enyimba players who protested the decision. While efforts were made to resume play, the game turned chaotic when some fans invaded the pitch, disrupting the highly-anticipated match.

“Rangers 0-0 Enyimba #RANENY #NPFL24 #TheFinalStretch,” the NPFL wrote on its X platform. “Match interrupted after penalty awarded to Rangers in added time.”

The scenes at the Cathedral isn’t welcoming for a game of this magnitude. The referee awarded a late penalty to Rangers and Enyimba players left the pitch. And now, the fans are in the pitch with the game being inconclusive.#NPFL24 #RANENY pic.twitter.com/F8YbrnD8Re Advertisement — Mighty George ™️ (@iamMightyGeorge) June 9, 2024

As of now, the league body has yet to make comments about the match and the next steps.