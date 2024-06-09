Troops Neutralise Five Bandits In Kaduna, Recover Arms, Destroy Camps

Troops and Special Forces of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) conducting special fighting patrols in the Kachia-Kajuru axis of Kaduna State have neutralized five bandits in Dantarau general area of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Sunday by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, about the troops operations to clear the Maro-Enugu axis spanning Kachia and Kajuru LGAs.

According to Aruwan, the troops engaged the bandits at Dantarau community and after a sharp exchange of gunfire, five of the criminals were neutralized.

The troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated sub-machine gun, nine AK-47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles and two handheld radio sets from the bandits.

READ ALSO: Soldiers Killing: Army Raids IPOB Camp In Abia, Nuetralises Six

Similarly, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch successfully hit bandits camps in Sabon Birnin Daji general area of Igabi Local Government Area.

Human intelligence sources confirmed the successful operation resulting in several bandits taken out during the mission.

Some of the bandits sustained injuries and are reported to be lurking around the general area in need of medical support.

Aruwan, therefore, warned residents of the Igabi general area to desist from providing medical support to questionable individuals without recourse to the nearest security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed elation at the breakthrough and lauded the troops – under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mariyenso Saraso, for their determined efforts.

The governor further extended his commendation to the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshall Nnamdi Ananaba, and his team, for the outstanding contribution to the security of the state.

The governor urged the military to keep up the momentum of operations.