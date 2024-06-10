Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The kidnapped parish priest of Saint Thomas Catholic Church, Zaman Dabo community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh, has regained his freedom.

The priest was abducted from the Rectory of St Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo, Zango Kataf where he shepherds on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

However, the Director-General of Communications, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Gabriel Okafor confirmed that the kidnapped priest was released at about 9 pm on Monday.

But he acknowledged and appreciated the kind and prayerful support of all and sundry who worked round the clock to ensure the speedy and safe release of the abducted priest.