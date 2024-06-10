Ned Nwoko Proposes Anioma State To Balance South-East Representation

The lawmaker representing Delta North in the Senate, Senator Ned Nwoko, says he has presented a bill for the creation of Anioma State “to correct historical oversight.

Senator Nwoko in a post on his X handle on Monday, said his proposal will address the longstanding imbalance in the geopolitical distribution of states in Nigeria.

He noted that the South-East geopolitical zone currently has five states, unlike its counterparts, except for the North-West, which has seven states.

According to him, this disparity results in an imbalance of representation and resources, with the South-East having only 15 lawmakers compared to the 18 lawmakers of other zones in the senate.

The new state proposed by Senator Nwoko is made up of nine local government areas, in present Delta State.

The proposal is coming a few days after a bill to create an additional state in the South-East known as Orlu state passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

With Orlu as its capital, the new state sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, will be created from portion of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states.

Nwoko’s post reads, “The creation of Anioma state is both urgent and compelling. This proposal addresses the longstanding imbalance in the geopolitical distribution of states in Nigeria. The South East geopolitical zone currently has five states, unlike its counterparts, except for the North West, which has seven states.

“This disparity results in an imbalance of representation and resources, with the South East having only 15 lawmakers compared to the 18 lawmakers of other zones in the senate. This inequity affects legislative representation and the distribution of national resources, perpetuating a longstanding injustice.

“I am presenting a bill for the creation of Anioma state to correct this historical oversight. Anioma is composed of nine local government areas, six of which are rich in oil and gas resources. The region also boasts significant human capital, making it a viable and sustainable candidate for statehood. Creating Anioma state is not just about increasing the number of states; it is about ensuring fair representation and resource allocation for the South East.

“The call for Anioma state has widespread support from various stakeholders. The Anioma socio-cultural group, Izu Anioma, and the Pan Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Indi Igbo, have both been vocal in their advocacy for this cause.

“The political class in Anioma, including traditional rulers led by the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, have also consistently supported the creation of Anioma state. They have held numerous meetings, including discussions with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to voice their consensus.

“The creation of Anioma state is a crucial step towards achieving justice and equity for the South East. With the majority of stakeholders in agreement, it is time to act and bring Anioma state into existence, correct the past imbalances and ensure fair representation in national affairs.”