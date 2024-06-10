Ogun Moves To Harmonise Taxes, Levies To Address Double Taxation

The Ogun State government has said that it is working round the clock to ensure harmonization of taxes and levies to reduce the incidence of double taxation that may affect the revenue base of businesses.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela, during his strategic visit to some industries

Sofela said that his visit was occasioned by the need to boost the existing relationship of Ogun State with its various stakeholders to further collaborate and share ideas on areas of common interest.

He said the Dapo Abiodun led government has been committed to capacity building at all levels, pointing out that technical schools in the state were being upgraded to ensure companies do not have any gap in power to fill the technical needs.

The Commissioner, who was accompanied by top management staff members of the Ministry, added that the present administration in Ogun State has improved land administration system to enable investors get title documents without delay to leverage for financing.

He said that the government has been creating new industrial clusters to take care of the new influx of investors and prepare for the future.

Sofela appealed to the various companies across the three senatorial districts of the State to consider the qualified residents of Ogun State for employment as part of efforts to promote their relationship with host communities.

“We are working to ensure harmonization of taxes and levies to reduce the incidence of double taxation.

The Governor is particularly interested in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive considering the government’s huge investment in security and infrastructure,” he said.