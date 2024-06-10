Police Call For Calm As Ondo Youths Protest ‘Assault’ By EFCC Operatives

The Ondo State Police Command has called for calm as youths stormed major roads in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest alleged brutality of the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC operatives had in the early hours of Saturday stormed two night clubs in Akure, arresting 127 youths they alleged to be internet fraudsters.

According to the protesters, EFCC operatives molested the youths, arrested some and damaged some properties.

The protesters, armed with placards to express their grievances, called for justice for their friends.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in Ondo State, Saka Ogunleye, appealed to the youths to calm down, saying the government would resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on its official X handle, the EFCC noted that the 127 youths arrested during the operations were suspected internet fraudsters.

The commission insisted that the operatives neither brutalised anyone nor damaged any property during the operation.

See full statement by the police:

10th of June, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

RE: EFFC STING OPERATIONS IN AKURE; ONDO POLICE COMMAND CALLS FOR PEACE.

The Command is inundated with complaints about the recent sting operations carried out by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Akure the Ondo State capital and the controversies generated.

The Police on receipt of the information on the sting operations at about 0330hrs of 09/06/2024 made contact with relevant stakeholders to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the state.

The State Government and the Inspector-General of Police have been informed and are taking steps to ensure that all concerns are addressed without prejudice.

Thus, the Command calls for peace to allow relevant authorities look into the matter with a view to addressing the complaints and concerns of aggrieved residents.

The Command recognizes the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful protest but this rights must be exercised without breach of public order and non infringement on the rights of other law abiding citizens, as the Police owe it a duty to protect the rights of all citizens and foreign nationals resident within or transiting through the State at all times.

We appeal to the good people of Ondo State especially the youths who claimed to have been adversely affected by the sting operation to act with restraint and comport themselves within the ambits of the laws of the land. While urging victims and their sympathizers to calm their frayed nerves and follow laid down procedures in channeling their complaints to appropriate authorities for possible redress and not embark on a self help mission that can lead to break down of law and order in the State.

E-signed

SP. Funmilayo Odunlami -Omisanya, _mnipr,_

Police Public Relations Officer,

For:- Commission