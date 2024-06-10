Rangers-Enyimba Derby Disrupted As Late Penalty Ignites Confusion

A crucial Nigeria Premier Football league, derby between hosts Rangers and visiting Enyimba, was disrupted on Sunday after Rangers were awarded a late penalty and players of Enyimba staged a walk-out.

The top-of-the-table encounter tagged “Oriental Derby”, in the country’s elite division attracted a sold-out crowd to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The game was goalless when the Rangers were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

Players of Enyimba walked out in protest before hordes of fans invaded the pitch.

The centre referee awarded the penalty when Enyimba defender Pascal Eze was adjudged, to have upended Rangers forward Godwin Obaje as he tried to shoot on goal.

A win would have given Rangers a five-point lead over title holders Enyimba with three rounds of matches to play.

Enyimba later posted on social media that they were unhappy with how the game ended saying they came to play, not for a war with the hashtag #FootballWithoutViolence.

This is the second time Enyimba was involved in a melee this season.

On March 10, fans of the Aba-based side invaded the pitch to force match officials to change the outcome of the tie against Doma United.

The Nigerian premier football league champions and runners-up will represent the country in the African Champions League.