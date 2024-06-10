Snap French Elections Will Not Disturb Paris Olympics – Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Monday that snap French parliamentary elections “will not disturb the Olympics” in Paris that open under three weeks after the second round of voting.

Bach said the elections are “a democratic process which will not disturb the Olympics”, after President Emmanuel Macron called surprise elections for June 30 and July 7 after the far right inflicted a heavy defeat on his centrist alliance in EU elections.

“France is used to doing elections and they are going to do them once again. We will have a new government and a new parliament and everyone is going to support the Olympics,” Bach said.

The Paris Olympics will open with an unprecedented ceremony on the river Seine on July 26, the first time the opening festivities for a Summer Olympics have taken place outside the main stadium.