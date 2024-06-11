Dangote Refinery Shifts Petrol Supply To Mid-July

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos State has moved the supply date for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol from June to mid-July.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the refinery, Aliko Dangote, attributed the postponement to slight delay but assured the public that by second to third week in July, the premium commodity would be in the market.

Dangote spoke when he received a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on a tour of the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Sunday.

He said, “We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settles. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market.”

On his part, Akpabio referred to the refinery as the 9th wonder of the world, commended the Africa’s richest man for the refinery project.

The refinery sited in Lagos and owned by the billionaire businessma commenced operations last December with 350,000 barrels a day.

The refinery has begun the supply of diesel and aviation fuel to marketers in the country.

Oil marketers are optimistic that the price of petrol by the Dangote Refinery should significantly be lower than the current retail prices of the imported refined product which range from N568 to N700 depending on the part of the country.