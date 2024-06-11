Democracy Day: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will, in a broadcast on Wednesday, address the nation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He asked all radio stations and electronic media outlets to join NTA and Radio Nigeria for the address.

READ ALSO: FG Declares Wednesday Public Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

Every 12 June is celebrated as Democracy Day in the country.

See the terse statement below: