Democracy Day: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Wednesday

Every 12 June is celebrated as Democracy Day in the country.
PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEMOCRACY DAY
President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 11, 2024