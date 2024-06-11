Diageo Sells Major Shares In Guinness Nigeria To Tolaram

Tolaram Africa, a consumer packaged goods company with about five-decade presence in Africa, has acquired a major stake in Guinness Nigeria.

Updating the Nigerian Exchange Group of recent development within the bank, Diageo’s Company’s Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, said the terms of an agreement for the acquisition of the shares by Tolaram was signed today, June 11, 2024.

“Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02% shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, and enter into long-term license and royalty agreements for the continued production of the Guinness brand and its locally manufactured Diageo ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits brands.

“The transaction is expected to be completed during Fiscal 2025, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals in Nigeria,” Ademola said.

Ademola said Diageo remained deeply committed to Nigeria and would retain ownership of the Guinness brand, which would be licensed to Guinness Nigeria for the long-term, enabling the next phase of growth and development of Guinness Nigeria under the stewardship of Tolaram.

“In partnership with Guinness Nigeria and Tolaram, Diageo will continue to drive the brand and marketing strategy for Guinness in Nigeria, to ensure Diageo’s exceptional capabilities in brand building and innovation continue to drive long-term growth for Guinness in Nigeria.”

Ademola said following completion of this transaction, Guinness Nigeria would remain listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and, subject to regulatory approvals, Tolaram has plans to launch a mandatory takeover offer in compliance with local law requirements.

Board Chair of Guinness Nigeria, Omobola Johnson, said, “Today’s announcement represents a significant opportunity for the next phase of growth for Guinness Nigeria. This partnership brings together Tolaram’s deep expertise in manufacturing and distribution, and Diageo’s exceptional capabilities in brand building and innovation. I believe this is a winning combination which leaves Guinness Nigeria extremely well placed to drive further growth in this market.”

Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli, said, “Today’s announcement marks an exciting moment for Guinness Nigeria, our employees and our customers. I look forward to working alongside Tolaram, which is one of the largest and most respected consumer goods companies in Africa, and I am pleased to note Tolaram’s alignment with Guinness Nigeria’s values and its strong commitment to build an enduring and sustainable business”.

Also, Tolaram Africa’s Managing Director, Haresh Aswani, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Guinness Nigeria, a company with such a rich legacy and strong consumer loyalty, into our ecosystem. This strategic move will expand our significant footprint in the Nigerian market and presents an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to foster innovation and deliver immense value to our customers and shareholders across the nation.”