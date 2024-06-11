Federal High Court Announces Annual Vacation For Judges

The Federal High Court, Abuja, headed by Justice John Tsoho, has announced the annual vacation for 2024 and vacation roaster for judges.

On Monday, a statement signed by Assistant Director Information/ICT, Catherine Christopher said the vacation will commence from Tuesday, the 23rd day of July 2024 to Friday, the 13th day of September, 2024.

The court sitting will resume on Monday, the 16th day of September, 2024.

The vacation, the statement argued is for the judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest, and to prepare for the tasks and activities of the new legal year.

“Consequently, the Litigating public will be at liberty to approach ONLY the under-listed functional Courts amongst the three premier divisions located nearest to them with Matters of extreme urgency,” the statement added, listing the approved high courts as those in Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt.

The Vacation Judges for Abuja are Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite and Hon. Justice Peter O. Lifu.

For Lagos- Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko, and Hon. Justice Isaac D. Dipeolu.

And for Port-Harcourt, Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed, and Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua.