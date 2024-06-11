Fire Guts Kano Polytechnic’s Department Building

Fire has gutted the School of Technology at Kano State Polytechnic located on Matan Fada Road in Kano metropolis.

The fire engulfed the entire Department of Art and Industrial Design building on Tuesday.

An eyewitness, Abba Ahmed, said the fire was noticed around 5am as the intensity could not let them put out the fire.

Displayed art works, furniture and documents were razed to ashes.

The Kano Fire Service has confirmed the incident as investigations have commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire.

No life was lost.